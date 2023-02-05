Share:

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, in their messages on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, have urged the international community to take practical steps to hold India accountable for its gross and widespread human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

President, in his message, also called upon India to allow unfettered access to the UN and OIC observers, international media and human rights organizations to IIOJK.

He said we pay rich tribute to the selfless sacrifices made by our Kashmiri brothers and sisters during their decades-old resistance to the Indian occupation.

In his message, the Prime Minister also reiterated Pakistan's commitment to continue raising its voice at all international platforms to highlight India's barbaric actions in IIOJK.

Shehbaz Sharif urged India to honour its commitments made to Pakistan, the UN and, above all, to the Kashmiri people.

The Prime Minister said we will continue to lend moral, diplomatic and political support to their just cause, until they attain freedom from Indian oppression.