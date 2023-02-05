Share:

PESHAWAR - Pakistan peoples’ party (PPP) provincial Information Secretary, Amjad Afridi said on Saturday that the previous government, led by the pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, is to blame for the province’s present inflation, corruption, and deteriorating peace and order situation.

Amjad Afridi, speaking at a press conference here at the press Club, claimed that the PTI’s corrupt and incompetent leadership in Khyber pakhtunkhwa misled the people in the name of change and engaged in unconstitutional talks with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) by providing them support in their return and survival in pakistan. He went on to say that previous Khyber pakhtunkhwa government spokesman Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif stated that the PTI government’s policy is to hold discussions with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists, which has failed.

Before holding general elections, Amjad Afridi asked that the federal and provincial caretaker governments establish a comprehensive plan to catch the terrorists and their facilitators involved in the peshawar police Line episode and other terrorist crimes.

He further said that the existing administration was successful in restoring respectable relations with world powers as a result of its successful foreign policy and that today superpowers value pakistan as a result of its successful foreign policy.

He claimed that pTI head Imran Niazi’s politics were ended and that only the ppp will win the next general election.