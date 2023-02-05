Share:

KARACHI - A large number of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) workers staged what they termed a “peace march” at Banaras Chowk, condemning the suicide attack on a mosque in Peshawar earlier this week that killed more than 100 people. Led by the party leaders, they chanted slogans against the recent surge in the incidents of terrorism, mainly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and demanded the government and security agencies to stop that menace. Addressing the protesters, the PTI leaders criticised the “imported government” of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), calling it a failure at every front of governance. Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh said on the occasion that during the more than three-year governance of Imran Khan, the world forces never dared to question the peace efforts of Pakistan in Afghanistan. “Neither any of them was allowed to carry out a drone attack on Pakistani soil,” he said. “Imran Khan had courage to point out the failures of the west in Afghanistan and highlight the sacrifices of countrymen before the world for peace in Afghanistan and Pakistan. But these imported rulers [ of the PDM] can go to any extent for dollars. They only know to beg and generate funds for their vested interests. They can never be serious for peace in Pakistan.” Former Sindh governor and key party leader Imran Ismail said that on one hand Pakistan was sliding to economic collapse while on the other, the government had failed to maintain peace in the country. To cover up its failure, he said, the PDM government was putting blame on the previous government, making it a scapegoat. “During the PTI government, Pakistan successfully maintained friendly relations with all the neighbouring countries and that too with grace and self-respect,” he said.