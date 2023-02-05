KARACHI      -     A large number of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf  (PTI) workers staged what they termed a “peace  march” at Banaras Chowk, condemning the suicide attack on a mosque in Peshawar earlier this  week that killed more than 100 people. Led by  the party leaders, they chanted slogans against  the recent surge in the incidents of terrorism,  mainly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and demanded  the government and security agencies to stop  that menace. Addressing the protesters, the PTI  leaders criticised the “imported government” of  the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), calling it a failure at every front of governance. Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil  Shaikh said on the occasion that during the more  than three-year governance of Imran Khan, the  world forces never dared to question the peace  efforts of Pakistan in Afghanistan. “Neither any  of them was allowed to carry out a drone attack on Pakistani soil,” he said. “Imran Khan had  courage to point out the failures of the west in  Afghanistan and highlight the sacrifices of countrymen before the world for peace in Afghanistan and Pakistan. But these imported rulers [ of  the PDM] can go to any extent for dollars. They  only know to beg and generate funds for their  vested interests. They can never be serious for  peace in Pakistan.” Former Sindh governor and  key party leader Imran Ismail said that on one  hand Pakistan was sliding to economic collapse  while on the other, the government had failed to  maintain peace in the country. To cover up its  failure, he said, the PDM government was putting blame on the previous government, making  it a scapegoat. “During the PTI government, Pakistan successfully maintained friendly relations  with all the neighbouring countries and that too  with grace and self-respect,” he said.

