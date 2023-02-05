Share:

PESHAWAR - Activists from various parties protested outside the peshawar press Club on Saturday against the recent police line bombing and urged the government to take action to cease the bloodshed, while the peshawar district administration also imposed a ban on processions through a notification.

According to the notification released here, the district administration implemented Section 144 in the province capital citing security situation. Gatherings of more than five people are prohibited under Section-144, it said.

The district administration stated that the decision to implement Section-144 for 10 days was made in light of the current security situation, and that the violators would face harsh penalties.

PTM chief Manzoor pashteen stated that it was pashtuns’ responsibility to take a united stand for peace. He said that innocent people, including women, children, and the elderly, had been killed in terrorist assaults across the pashtun region.

He said that pashtuns would no longer tolerate war on their land and asked the people to continue protests to demand for peace.

Addressing the demonstration, ANP leader Mian Iftikhar Hussain urged the country’s authorities to recognise the gravity of the situation, noting that the patience of the pakhtuns was wearing thin.

“when my son was killed, I promised that I would not be cowed down by such cowardly crimes,” he said, adding that the state had yet to explain why the proscribed TTP spokesperson Ihsanullah Ihsan was allowed to flee freely.

He said those responsible for Ihsanullah Ihsan’s escape were pakhtuns’ foes. He predicted that the protests would last for a long time, and that the government and state should stick to the National Action plan against terrorism.

Mohsin Dawar, chairman of the National Democratic Movement, said that the pashtuns would not allow their land to be used in another war.

He said that the battle had already caused irreparable damage to their land and that future games would not be tolerated.

ANP’s Sardar Hussain Babak said that lawlessness has damaged every area of pakhtun life. “we have experienced both human and material losses as a result of terrorism in our region,” he said.

The rally was also attended by ANP’s Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, Qaumi watan party’s Shakil waheedullah, Mazdoor Kisan party representatives, and others.