Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Sunday reacted to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Supremo Imran Khan’s announcement over “Jail Bharo Tehreek” (court arrest drive) in a bid to bar ruling PDM from “political victimization" against party's stalwarts said that he will come up with his plan to handle Imran.

Addressing Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) workers’ convention in Multan, the interior minister maintained that they are not afraid of elections, adding that party is ready to contest upcoming by-elections in the country’s most populous provinces and will win with a majority across Punjab.

He went on to say that party’s supremo Nawaz Sharif always brought the country out of a quagmire, and again PML-N under his leadership would revive the economic situation.