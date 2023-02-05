Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durani on Saturday said the resolution of Kashmir issue was essential for peace and stability in the region.

Expressing these views in their separate messages on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day which is marked on February 5 every year, they said the use of force against unarmed Kashmiris could neither crush their independence movement nor could change the principled position of Pakistan.

On this occasion, the speaker said the oppression and cruelty of the Indian government against the innocent Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir (IIOJK) had already compromised the peace of the world and the region at stake.

He said the repeal of Articles 370 and 35-A of the constitution of India had deprived the Kashmiri people of their identity and freedom which was a stark violation of the promises made to Kashmiris internationally.

He said the repeal of the above article was a reflection of the oppressive policies of the Indian government.

Highlighting Pakistan’s support and principled stance for the struggle of the Kashmiri people for independence, the speaker said the Pakistani government and people would continue to provide moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people in their struggle for self-determination at every forum.

He said the Parliament of Pakistan was committed to the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue as it had always emphasized to resolving the Kashmir issue in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and to stop the atrocities committed by Indian forces in the occupied valley. He reiterated Parliamentary support on every international and regional fora for Kashmir issue.