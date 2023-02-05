KARACHI       -   Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday said that Kashmiri people’s  right to self-determination under the United  Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions  was the only way to resolve the Kashmir dispute. In a message in connection with the  Kashmir Solidarity Day, which will be observed  tomorrow, he said that 75 years had gone by,  “but Kashmir to this day remains illegally occupied by India.” He said that Indian armed forces  were brutally torturing the Kashmiri brothers  and sisters. “The IIOJK has become the largest  prison of the world,” the Governor added. He  demanded of the world to raise its voice against  Indian brutality. He said that Kashmiri brothers  and sisters had continued to challenge the brutality of India and they had been struggling for  their right to self-determination. Tessori said  that Indian oppression and brutality would end  one day, and Pakistan would continue to support the Kashmiris in their just cause.

