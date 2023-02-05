Share:

LAHORE-Secretary Sports Punjab Shahid Zaman along with Director General Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi visited the National Hockey Stadium on Saturday to inspect the base and asphalt pavement work of new hockey turf at the world’s largest hockey stadium.

Director Admin Syed Umair Hassan and officers of Project Management Unit were also present on this occasion. While giving briefing, DG Sports Punjab said that the base and asphalt pavement of the new hockey turf at the National Hockey Stadium has reached the final stages of completion and soon the players will be playing on the new hockey turf.

The Secretary Sports Punjab on this occasion said that the work of new hockey turf is being completed rapidly. “The turf is being laid according to the FIH standards and the new hockey turf will help a lot in the revival of the national game in the country. After the completion of turf work, we will organize major hockey events at this great venue,” he added.