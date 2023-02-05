Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad court yesterday sent Awami Muslim League (AML) President and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed to Adiala Jail on 14-day judicial remand in a sedition case. Judicial Magistarte Umer Shabbir rejected the police plea for granting extension in the remand of Sh Rashid and sent him to jail on judicial remand. The Aabpara police had arrested PTI Chief Imran Khan’s close aide Sheikh Rashid Ahmed during a pre-dawn raid at his residence in after filing a case against him for defamatory remarks against PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari. After expiry of his twoday physical remand, the police produced Sh Rashid Ahmed before court of Judicial Magistrate Umer Shabbir amid tight security. During the hearing, the investigation officer pleaded the magistrate to award police physical remand of the accused for another five days as the police have to take him to Lahore for photogrammetric test. Opposing the plea of police, Advocate Sardar Abdul Razzaq, the council for the accused, argued before the judge that his client is being victimised politically and requested the court to drop charges against him. Earlier, AML President and arch rival of PML-N and PDM Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, while talking to media men in court premises, said that the government is engineering a plot to kill him in police custody. He said that if anything happened to him on his way to Karachi, PPP Co-Chairman Asif Zardari, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto, PM Shehbaz Sharif and caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi should be held responsible. In the courtroom, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that he be sent to hospital as there was blood on his feet and hands.

He alleged that his hands, feet and eyes were kept tied for more than 3 hours in mid night. He also pleaded court to order police to remove handcuffs. On this, the judge ordered police to open the handcuffs of the political leader.