SWABI - According to the Regional police Officer (RPO) Mohammad Ali Khan, the district police arrested four militants from the Tahreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) network on Friday night and recovered a large number of arms and other materials from a house adjacent to the house of an elected Local Government Councillor Abd-ur-Rehman of Hund village, who is also the Pesh-eImam of a local mosque and a committed member of the TTP .

On Monday, two militants blew themselves up with hand grenades in the same village, while one of them was apprehended alive by district police.

RPO Mohammad Ali Gandapur, along with DPO Najam-ul-Hussain stated at a press conference on Saturday that with the killing of two militants and the arrest of four more alive, the district police have achieved remarkable success against the militants who developed their network during peacetime. Abdur Rehman and Saqib Khan of Hund village, Imran of Mohmand, and Zubair of Bajaur were among those apprehended.

Five kilogrammes of explosives, eight hand grenades, 18 AGL hand grenades,18 electric detonators, 28 non-electric detonators, 60 safety fuse and detonating cards, two transmitters, Kalashnikov, wire, and receivers, one AGL launcher and pistol, Abd ur-Rehman’s passport and wire bundle, 49 dry battery cells, 237 rounds, four magazines, seven mobile phones, and 78 CD desks were recovered.

Some of the guns were discovered in an under-construction house in Hund, while others were discovered in neighbouring fields. The arrested militants pointed out the two locations to district police, from where all the items were recovered.

In response to a question, RPO stated, “we have shattered the terrorists’ local network, and additional militants are anticipated to be apprehended soon.” He claimed that the militants, led by Izharullah, who blew himself up on Monday, crossed the Durand Line in November to target the police and other key infrastructure in the district.

However, he stated that the police must strive to eliminate the terrorists from the district. “we are closed on other members of the local network,” he said adding that you’ll hear good news shortly. He did, however, state that police capacity growth and modernisation are necessary to confront rising challenges.