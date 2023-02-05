Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Senator Faisal Javed on Saturday said threats and offers for negotiations could not go together as the government was registering cases against its political opponents on one hand and sending invitations for talks on the other.

In a media talk outside a court here, the PTI leader said embroiling the opponents in politically-motivated cases would not fix the worsening economy and depreciate the US dollar against the rupee.

His remarks come as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has invited PTI Chairman Imran Khan to attend the all parties conference scheduled to be held on February 7, to discuss the challenges being faced by the country.

Faisal Javed said, “We are ready for talks if the government announces a date for general elections in the country.”

He highlighted that inflation in the country had surged to a record level. He said the government was also planning to introduce a bill, adding that any curbs on journalism would not be accepted. Accusing the government of political victimisation of the PTI leaders, Javed said they were facing different cases on a daily basis. “I have been nominated in 13 cases,” he said.