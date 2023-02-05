Share:

LAHORE - A seminar on Kashmir Solidarity Day was held in the auditorium of University of Central Punjab, Lahore on February 2, 2023. Shamshad Ahmad Khan, former permanent representative of Pakistan to UN and foreign secretary of Pakistan, was invited as a chief guest. The session was arranged by the Department of Political Science and IR, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences. The seminar was attended by Dr. Khalid Manzoor Butt, Dean Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, faculty members and students. The seminar shed light on Kashmir issue and highlighted the current status of Kashmir. A special documentary on Kashmiri struggle was shown in the seminar to visually highlight the issue. A painting exhibition depicting Kashmiri struggle was also organized. Besides this, a speech competition was also a part of this seminar where students made speeches highlighting the struggle of Kashmiri people. After the competition, the chief guest Shamshad Ahmad addressed the audience. The address covered several areas such as the current status of Kashmir, historical background, stance of Pakistan on Kashmir, Islamophobia affecting the Kashmir Freedom Movement, OIC role in this issue and demographic change in Kashmir. At the end, he gave his insightful suggestions over Kashmir issue and suggested to improve our policy guidelines over Kashmir. He also suggested that unless Pakistan is not stable and stronger it cannot play an effective role regarding Kashmir. The seminar ended with a concluding note by Dean FHSS, Khalid Manzoor Butt. Subsequently, prizes were distributed among the winners of debating competition and painting competition. Afterwards, Dr Khalid presented a UCP souvenir to the chief guest. In the end, a solidarity walk was staged consisting of faculty and students within the premises of the university as a symbolic gesture as a homage for Kashmiri struggle.