PESHAWAR - A woman and her son were injured in a remote control bomb blast outside their house in the village Tangi Shaltalo Shah of Tehsil Salarzai, District Bajaur, police officials said on Saturday. According to DSP Sattar Khan, a remote control bomb planted near a house in the village Tangi Shaltalo Shah of Tehsil Salarzai, Bajaur exploded suddenly, injuring the wife of Jan Sardar and his 15-year-old son Abdullah. Soon after the bomb blast, the team of police rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area by starting a search operation near the house where the bomb was planted. The injured mother and son were also shifted to District Headquarter Hospital for medical treatment.