PESHAWAR - The Head of the Amn Taraqqi party (ATP), Muhammad Faiq Shah, has urged world leaders to take seriously the escalating human rights abuse, atrocities against innocent civilians, illegal detention of Kashmiri leaders, persecution, and occupation in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

“Kashmir is pakistan’s jugular vein,” Mr Faiq stated during a meeting and protest held by the ATp to mark ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ here on Saturday. A huge number of party workers, activists, and members of civil society from various walks of life attended the event and showed sympathy for the oppressed people of Indian-occupied Kashmir. The party’s leader claimed that the Indian-occupied area of Jammu and Kashmir is the world’s largest open prison.