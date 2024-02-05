6 kite dealers arrested

FAISALABAD - Police have arrested six dealers and recovered more than 800 kites and other paraphernalia from their possession during the past 12 hours. A police spokesman said here on Sunday that they had arrested six kite dealers including Shehbaz, Rahowal, Zeeshan, Rauf, Abdul Basit and Ali Raza from Ghulam Muhammad Abad and Gulberg areas.

The police recovered more than 800 kites, doz­ens of bundles of chemical-coated string and other paraphernalia from their possession while an in­vestigation is under progress, he added.

TWO WOMEN DIE IN ROAD ACCIDENT

Two women were killed in a road accident in the area of Dijkot police station. A Rescue 1122 spokes­man said here on Sunday that a speeding bus hit a motorcycle near Jahangir Mor on Sammundri Road. As a result, Khalida Perveen (53) and Chashman Shehbaz (21) received serious injuries and died on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 shifted Shehbaz (32) of Chak No.253-RB Islam Nagar to Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital) in a critical condition. The area po­lice took the bodies into custody while an investiga­tion is under progress, he added.