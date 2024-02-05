865,829 voters of Larkana will exercise their right to vote

LARKANA - A total of 8 lakh 65 thousand 829 male and female voters will exer­cise their right to vote in the two National Assembly and four provincial assembly con­stituencies of Larkana district for which 1470 polling sta­tions have been established and 2494 booths have been constructed. 400 polling sta­tions have been declared as highly sensitive, 206 polling stations as sensitive and 864 polling stations as normal. In this regard, the Election Commission has released the statistics of voters, polling sta­tions and polling booths of the two national and four provin­cial constituencies of Larkana district, including the highly sensitive and sensitive polling stations, according to which the total number of voters in National Assembly constitu­ency NA 194 is 438, 208.