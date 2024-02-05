Monday, February 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

865,829 voters of Larkana will exercise their right to vote

APP
February 05, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

LARKANA   -  A total of 8 lakh 65 thousand 829 male and female voters will exer­cise their right to vote in the two National Assembly and four provincial assembly con­stituencies of Larkana district for which 1470 polling sta­tions have been established and 2494 booths have been constructed. 400 polling sta­tions have been declared as highly sensitive, 206 polling stations as sensitive and 864 polling stations as normal. In this regard, the Election Commission has released the statistics of voters, polling sta­tions and polling booths of the two national and four provin­cial constituencies of Larkana district, including the highly sensitive and sensitive polling stations, according to which the total number of voters in National Assembly constitu­ency NA 194 is 438, 208.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1707025642.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024