Monday, February 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Areas with 'sensitive' polling stations in Balochistan to face internet suspension, says minister

Areas with 'sensitive' polling stations in Balochistan to face internet suspension, says minister
Web Desk
12:20 AM | February 05, 2024
National

Balochistan's caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai on Sunday announced that internet services would be temporarily suspended in areas with polling stations marked as “sensitive” on the day of the election in the province.

In a statement, the minister said that these measures were meant to ensure a peaceful election, a crucial responsibility of the caretaker government.

The minister feared that social media platforms could be utilised by terrorists for communication purposes on polling day. To mitigate this risk, he added, access to the internet would be restricted in various areas, including Turbat, Macch, and Chaman.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1707025642.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024