Areas with 'sensitive' polling stations in Balochistan to face internet suspension, says minister

Balochistan's caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai on Sunday announced that internet services would be temporarily suspended in areas with polling stations marked as “sensitive” on the day of the election in the province.

In a statement, the minister said that these measures were meant to ensure a peaceful election, a crucial responsibility of the caretaker government.

The minister feared that social media platforms could be utilised by terrorists for communication purposes on polling day. To mitigate this risk, he added, access to the internet would be restricted in various areas, including Turbat, Macch, and Chaman.