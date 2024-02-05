Army ready to ensure law, order on polling day: Solangi

ISLAMABAD - With the February 8 elections a few days away amid the prevailing terror wave that has gripped the country in recent months, caretaker Minister for Information Murtaza Solangi has reaffirmed armed forces’ readiness to provide security and maintain law and order ahead of the polls.
“Our battle-hardened security forces are fully prepared for the elections,” Solangi said while briefing the foreign observers and media persons, who have arrived to monitor the elections, here on Sunday.
The minister’s remarks come as last month, the caretaker federal cabinet, in response to the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) request, approved the deployment of the Pakistan Army and troops of civil armed forces to help the civil institutions in holding free, fair and peaceful general elections.
Addressing the recent surge in terror attacks, Solangi said that law and order and terrorism were not new issues in Pakistan, as it has been battling the scourge of terrorism for the past few decades.
“Since 2021, with the change of guard in Kabul, terrorist groups of various hues and colours having safe sanctuaries in a neighbouring country have become more active. [However] Pakistan was taking action against terrorists and that peaceful elections would be ensured at all costs,” he noted.
Recalling the 2008 and 2013 elections conducted, as per him, under the shadow of security threats, the minister acknowledged that some elements had been spreading rumours in the recent past about the elections, citing the severity of the weather, the law and order situation, or some other issues.
However, he reassured that full security arrangements have been made at the polling stations, and the government will ensure peaceful and transparent elections.