Bahawalpur Press Club awards lifetime membership to CM Naqvi

BAHAWALPUR - The Bahawalpur Press Club has announced to award a lifetime membership to Caretaker Chief Minister, Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi for his services to the welfare of the journalist community.

A delegation of Bahawalpur Press Club com­prising the President, Chaudhary Muhammad Saleem and the General Secretary Athar Farooq visited the office of the Directorate of Public Re­lations, Government of Punjab in Bahawalpur where they presented the lifetime membership certificate for the Caretaker Chief Minister, Pun­jab to Director Nasir Hameed at the Directorate of Public Relations, Government of Punjab. On the occasion, they said that the Caretaker CM, Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi had played a remarkable role in the welfare of the journalist community of Punjab province. They also thanked the Care­taker Chief Minister for giving away financial as­sistance to Bahawalpur Press Club.

DELEGATION OF BRITISH COUNCIL VISITS IUB

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar has said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has a conducive environment for all teachers, employ­ees, and students. The Islamia University of Baha­walpur provides equal employment opportunities to all faculty, staff, and students without discrimi­nation and adheres to national and international standards for their protection.

The Vice-Chancellor expressed these views while talking to a delegation from British Council Pakistan. The delegation included Hamza Salim Senior Program Manager, Samina Sardar Head of Child Protection, and Varda Dar Program Manager.

Dean Faculty of Physical and Mathematical Sci­ences Prof. Dr. Saeed Ahmed Buzdar, Registrar Mu­hammad Shajiur Rehman, Dr. Kaniz Rabia Associate Professor Department of Physics, Director Financial Assistants Prof. Dr. Ariba Khan, Director Media and Public Relations Shahzad Ahmad Khalid were pres­ent on this occasion. The Vice-Chancellor said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has excellent relations with the British Council and so far a large number of teachers of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur are under the UK Education Gateway for Teachers and Scotland Pakistan Scholarship for Young Women and Girls. On this occasion, the Brit­ish Council delegation expressed their satisfaction regarding the safeguarding policy in the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and said that cooperation related to educational development will be promot­ed in the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.