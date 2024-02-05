Monday, February 05, 2024
Balochistan ECP completes ballot paper’s delivery process

APP
February 05, 2024
QUETTA   -  The Election commission of Balochistan has completed the delivery process of the ballot pa¬pers for the upcoming general elections 2024, the ECP provincial chief said on Sunday. “Ballot papers have been delivered by air and through land routes in all districts of Balochistan. Among the areas of Balochistan where ballot papers have been sent by air, are in Makran Division,” Mohammad Fareed Afridi ECP Balochistan Chapter chief said. He said that ballot papers were airlifted for Gwadar, Panjgur, Kech, Kharan and Washik districts. The ballot papers for the National and Provincial Assemblies constituen¬cies were sent by helicopter and C-130 after the printing process completed, he maintained.

