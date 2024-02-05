Biden sweeps South Carolina with ‘loser’ taunt at Trump

CHARLESTON - US President Joe Biden cruised to victory in the South Carolina Demo­cratic primary Saturday, vowing afterwards that he would make Republi­can rival Donald Trump a loser for a second time in November’s election.

Democrats will now pore over the results to see how well the 81-year-old incumbent, battling low approval ratings, mobilized the Black voters who helped propel him to the White House four years ago against Trump. Kicking off his march to his par­ty’s nomination, Biden secured a massive 96.4 percent of the votes in the first Democratic pri­mary of the 2024 race, according to results with half the ballots tallied.

He swept past his only rivals on the ballot, self-help author Mari­anne Williamson, who won 2 percent, and Min­nesota congressman Dean Phillips, who won 1.6 percent, US news or­ganizations said. As the results came in Biden was at a campaign event in California, as he turns his attention to the next steps in his fight for re­election. “Now in 2024, the people of South Car­olina have spoken again and I have no doubt that you have set us on the path to winning the presidency again -- and making Donald Trump a loser -- again,” Biden said in a statement.

He urged people to get out and vote in November, saying the stakes for the United States could not be higher if Trump manag­es a sensational come­back to the Oval Office. “The stakes in this elec­tion could not be higher. There are extreme and dangerous voices at work in the country - led by Donald Trump.” Ecstatic scenes greeted Biden’s win at a watch party for local Demo­cratic volunteers at the Nippitaty Distillery in North Charleston.

“It’s awesome,” said Biden activist Lau­ren Insinger. “All these months of hard work, it’s mounted to this.”

Volunteer Bria Major-Backman added that they would now focus on “getting the voters engaged” for November.

Biden had said he was counting on South Caro­lina to repeat the feat when it launched his bid for the White House in 2020 after a series of stumbles. Despite South Carolina being likely to remain in Republican hands in November, as it has done since 1980, Biden also regards the southern state as im­portant as a proving ground for his support among Black voters.

A number of re­cent polls have how­ever shown their support slipping, es­pecially among young Black men, amid frus­tration that he has not addressed their priori­ties despite them back­ing him four years ago.