Britons get early taste of Spring Festival

LONDON - Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, is still a week away, but Britons have been feeling the atmosphere here recently by tasting traditional Chinese cuisine and enjoying various celebration activities. On Saturday, the National Maritime Museum staged wonderful Lunar New Year celebrations, including lion dances, tea tasting ceremony, Lunar New Year storytelling, mahjong playing and more. A similar celebration was held at the British Science Museum on Thursday night. During a Chinese cuisine tasting event held at Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park Hotel in London on Friday, four master chefs from Shenzhen Culinary Association introduced the characteristics of Cantonese Cuisine, explained the cooking methods, and invited guests to prepare and taste the traditional Chinese Year’s Eve dinner. Cantonese Roasted Char Siu, Chilled Yellow Croaker, Salt and Pepper Tender Tofu...dishes prepared for the tasting event were from three main Cantonese Cuisine streams.