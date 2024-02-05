Monday, February 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Britons get early taste of Spring Festival

Agencies
February 05, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment, Newspaper

LONDON  -   Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, is still a week away, but Britons have been feeling the atmosphere here recently by tasting traditional Chinese cuisine and enjoying various celebration activities. On Saturday, the National Maritime Museum staged wonderful Lunar New Year celebrations, including lion dances, tea tasting ceremony, Lunar New Year storytelling, mahjong playing and more. A similar celebration was held at the British Science Museum on Thursday night. During a Chinese cuisine tasting event held at Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park Hotel in London on Friday, four master chefs from Shenzhen Culinary Association introduced the characteristics of Cantonese Cuisine, explained the cooking methods, and invited guests to prepare and taste the traditional Chinese Year’s Eve dinner. Cantonese Roasted Char Siu, Chilled Yellow Croaker, Salt and Pepper Tender Tofu...dishes prepared for the tasting event were from three main Cantonese Cuisine streams.

Sindh police prioritise integrated communication system for general elections 2024

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1707025642.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024