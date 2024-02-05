Candidates continue election campaigns despite chilly weather in Hazara

ABBOTTABAD - The chilling weather failed to discourage the fervour of the election campaign in the upper parts of the Hazara division, where tem­peratures dropped below zero degrees Celsius.

According to details, in most parts of Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Upper, and Lower Kohistan, temperatures have fallen below zero. De­spite this, political parties and candidates have con­tinued their campaigns.

In Abbottabad district, most areas have been expe­riencing heavy snowfall and rain for the past week, leading to a decrease in temperatures. However, the election campaign in all six constituencies of Abbot­tabad district, including two National Assembly and four Provincial Assembly constituencies, is continued.

In Mansehra district, the hilly areas are facing a se­vere cold wave, affecting almost all areas of the four constituencies, including one National Assembly and three Provincial Assembly constituencies. The tem­perature has dropped to -4 degrees Centigrade in Teh­sil Balakot, where the Kaghan Valley has received up to 3 feet of snow. Despite the low temperatures and road blockages due to snow and landslides, candidates are actively reaching out to voters and supporters.

Similarly, in Battagram, Torghar, Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan, and Kolai Palas districts, despite se­vere cold, candidates are visiting door-to-door to so­licit votes and support. Extreme weather conditions are expected to persist until the end of February 2024 in the Hazara division.