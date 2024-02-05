Caretaker PM reiterates diplomatic support to Kashmiris

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar says India is the only terrorist in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and Pakistan is closely watching its state terrorism against the Kashmiris.

Addressing the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day on Monday, the interim prime minister said for last many years, India was presenting fake narrative and trying to weaken the struggle of local Kashmiris by wrongly labeling them as terrorists.

He said there was a clear difference of terrorism and the people’s struggle for independence. He said the Indian leadership was also claiming Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

“On this day, I want to make it clear that we believe in peace in the region and we are showing maximum patience and tolerance and peace,” he said.

The prime minister said Pakistan did not want any conflict in the region, however he made it clear that the country was fully capable of strongly retaliating any attack from the neighbouring country.

In this regard, he said India had for many times checked our capacity. “If it (India) has any desire to check Pakistan’s capacity again, then we are ready to show our strength.”

He said if India was a true democracy, it should give the people of Kashmir their just demand of right to self determination while it should also fully restore the basic human rights in IIOJK. PM Kakar said India must also stop the gross violations of human rights in the region besides releasing all the political prisoners. He said it should also abrogate all the strict emergency laws while it should also recall its heavy military presence from the villages and towns of Kashmir.

It should allow the people to hold peaceful gatherings in Kashmir and it should also allow the people of Kashmir to exercise their right to self-determination. The prime minister said that India must allow unrestricted access to the UN and OIC observers, international media and human rights organizations to IIOJK to obtain first-hand information about the situation there; and investigate and report human rights violations.

Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar said that India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 in IIOJK were a blatant violation of international law including the UN Charter, 4th Geneva Convention and the relevant UN Security Council resolutions. He said India had since been engaged in efforts to further entrench these illegal measures through a series of steps aimed at altering the demographic structure and political landscape of IIOJK.

He said that the ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ was annually observed on the 5th February to express Pakistan’s unwavering support to the Kashmiri people’s just struggle for realization of their right to self-determination. It was also an occasion to pay rich tribute to the sacrifices made by their Kashmiri brothers and sisters during the last seventy-six years, he added.

The prime minister said that Pakistan had consistently maintained that a lasting solution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute was possible only in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people.

He said Pakistan will continue to extend its unstinted moral, diplomatic and political support for this just cause. He further said that the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions provided that the final disposition of Jammu and Kashmir would be made in accordance with the will of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, expressed through the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite conducted under the auspices of the United Nations.

However, the caretaker prime minister said, over the last seventy-six years, India had carried out a relentless campaign to intimidate and suppress the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). In IIOJK, the iron-fisted Indian approach frequently manifested itself in extrajudicial killings, arbitrary detentions and custodial torture, he added.