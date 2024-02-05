Chief Secretary inaugurates art gallery at Nasir Bagh

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman inaugurated a new art gallery developed by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) at the historic Nasir Bagh in Lahore on Sunday. Zahid Akhtar Zaman served as the chief guest amidst a star-studded gathering, attended by both artists and members of the general public. Prominent guests included painter Imran Qureshi. The Barracks, as the gallery has been named, has been opened in a spacious basement at the park previously occupied by the Department of Civil Defence. The PHA has extensively renovated the place to house the gallery for enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike. The opening exhibition, titled “The Garden,” showcased a diverse collection of artistic expressions. Speaking on the occasion, Zaman congratulated PHA Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo for spearheading this initiative. He expressed a keen desire for the establishment of more such venues to explore the expansive field of art further. Tahir Wattoo, in his remarks, likened painters to dreamers, highlighting how their art often looks like a dream, with disparate elements coming together to make one picture. Concurring with the chief secretary, he acknowledged the potential for additional art galleries in the provincial capital. Nestled between Lower Mall and Katchery Road, the British-era park neighbours Government College University (GCU), the University of the Punjab, and the National College of Arts (NCA). It is frequented by locals seeking a quick respite from the hustle of urban life. The PHA has recently renovated Nasir Bagh to enhance its visual appeal. According to Mr Wattoo, it has planted lush green grass, prepared colorful flower beds, and installed floodlights. The park’s fountain has also been revitalised and preventive measures against dengue, such as the application of anti-larva medicine, have been implemented. Its boundary wall has also been removed to provide a fresh visual experience, he added.