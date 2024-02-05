China funds 3 projects in Turbat for education, health

ISLAMABAD - Funded by the Chinese govern­ment, three significant initiatives in education and health were unveiled in Turbat, the historical capital of Makran and the second-largest city in Balochistan.

Commissioner Makran, Saeed Ahmed Umrani, offi­cially inaugurated three projects under the govern­ment of Balochistan, Gwadar Pro reported.

The first initiative, valued at Rs 5 million, includes providing solar panels and computer systems to the Government Girls Model High School in Turbat.

A library equipped with solar panels and a com­puter lab was also established at Turbat Universi­ty, alongside the construction of parking sheds for school buses and vehicles.

At the event, Zumurd Wahid, the Principal of Gov­ernment Girls Model High School in Turbat, Director of Education Abdul Ghafoor Dashti, and various staff members expressed their gratitude towards the Chi­nese government. They emphasised that the people of Turbat would always remember the support in the education sector.

In the second initiative, Commissioner Makran Saeed Ahmed Umrani visited the Law faculty of the University of Turbat, unveiling a new solar system and computer lab for law students, funded by a Rs 5 million grant from the Chinese government.

The third project focuses on the ICU of the civil hos­pital in Turbat. With a Rs 4 million grant, the ICU has been upgraded with digital beds and essential med­ical facilities.