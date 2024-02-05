Chinese, Pakistani varsities to set up Civil Aviation School

ISLAMABAD - The University of Sargodha (UoS) and the Civil Aviation University China (CAUC) have agreed to explore cooperation avenues and establish a Civil Aviation School at UoS in Punjab.

During his visit to China to attend the First Fo­rum on Asian Development at Zhejiang University in Hangzhou, UoS Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas, met with the President of CAUC.

The meeting aimed to foster international collabo­ration and educational advancement in aviation. An official statement revealed that Dr Abbas’s proposal received enthusiastic support from the CAUC Presi­dent, initiating a significant partnership in aviation education.

The collaboration extends beyond establishing the school, with plans for faculty and student exchange programmes, joint research, and organizing confer­ences, seminars, and workshops.

Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas expressed gratitude for the warm reception and the mutual commitment to en­hancing aviation education and research, Gwadar Pro reported on Sunday.