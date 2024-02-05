Chinese, Pakistani varsities to set up Civil Aviation School

ISLAMABAD - The University of Sargodha (UoS) and the Civil Aviation University China (CAUC) have agreed to explore cooperation avenues and establish a Civil Aviation School at UoS in Punjab.
During his visit to China to attend the First Forum on Asian Development at Zhejiang University in Hangzhou, UoS Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas, met with the President of CAUC.
The meeting aimed to foster international collaboration and educational advancement in aviation. An official statement revealed that Dr Abbas’s proposal received enthusiastic support from the CAUC President, initiating a significant partnership in aviation education.
The collaboration extends beyond establishing the school, with plans for faculty and student exchange programmes, joint research, and organizing conferences, seminars, and workshops.
Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas expressed gratitude for the warm reception and the mutual commitment to enhancing aviation education and research, Gwadar Pro reported on Sunday.