CM approves Rs14b for completion of Malir Expressway’s additional work

KARACHI - Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar, presiding over the 44th Public Private Partnership Policy (PPP) Board meeting, approved Rs14.5 billion to complete additional works on the Malir Expressway. The meeting was held at the CM House and was attended by provincial ministers - Mubin Jumani, Ishwar Lal, Omar Soomro, Chief Secretary Dr Fakhre Alam, Chairman P&D Shakil Mangnejo, Secretary Local Govt Manzoor Shaikh, SMBR Zahid Abbasi, Secretary Finance Kazim Jatoi, Secretary Irrigation Niaz Abbasi, Secretary Law Ali Ahmad Baloch DG PPP Unit Asad Zamin, VC NED Dr Sarosh Lodhi, Asif Brohi and others. The PPP Policy Board acknowledged the detailed multilayer verification process carried out by the Department through the Independent Engineer of the project, third-party engineering firm and NESAPK for awarding the additional works to the existing Concessionaire of the project. The latest concern regarding the achievement of the Commercial Operations Date has been resolved. The Board emphasized that, given the current high-interest scenario in the country, it would be more sensible for the Sindh government to provide the necessary funding. The chief minister instructed the Finance Department to arrange the required funding of Rs 14.5 billion within two months to ensure that the project completion does not encounter any delays. The CM directed the Local Government department to get the required approvals from the Sindh Cabinet in line with the directions of the PPP Policy Board.