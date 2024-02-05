CM Baqar approves Rs14b for completion of Malir Expressway’s additional work

KARACHI - Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Jus­tice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar, presiding over the 44th Public Private Part­nership Policy (PPP) Board meeting, approved Rs14.5 billion to complete additional works on the Malir Ex­pressway. The meeting was held at the CM House and was attended by provincial ministers - Mubin Jumani, Ishwar Lal, Omar Soomro, Chief Sec­retary Dr Fakhre Alam, Chairman P&D Shakil Mangnejo, Secretary Lo­cal Govt Manzoor Shaikh, SMBR Za­hid Abbasi, Secretary Finance Kazim Jatoi, Secretary Irrigation Niaz Ab­basi, Secretary Law Ali Ahmad Baloch DG PPP Unit Asad Zamin, VC NED Dr Sarosh Lodhi, Asif Brohi and others.

The PPP Policy Board acknowl­edged the detailed multilayer veri­fication process carried out by the Department through the Indepen­dent Engineer of the project, third-party engineering firm and NESAPK for awarding the additional works to the existing Concessionaire of the project. The latest concern regarding the achievement of the Commercial Operations Date has been resolved. The Board emphasized that, given the current high-interest scenario in the country, it would be more sensible for the Sindh government to provide the necessary funding. The chief minister instructed the Finance Department to arrange the required funding of Rs 14.5 billion within two months to ensure that the project completion does not encounter any delays. The CM directed the Local Government department to get the required ap­provals from the Sindh Cabinet in line with the directions of the PPP Policy Board. Secretary Local Government Manzoor Shaikh to the PPP Policy Board that the Local Government Department launched the Malir Ex­pressway Project under a single-stage two envelope procurement process on July 31, 2019. The Department is­sued the Letter of Award for the cap­tioned project to the Consortium led by JN & Co. (“the Concessionaire”) on January 22, 2020, whereas the Con­cession Agreement was executed on 21st April 2020.

The Commencement Certificate was issued on May 12, 2022, upon which construction works were com­menced. DG PPP Unit Asad Zamin told the meeting that the first segment of the project from Qayumabad till Quaidabad was scheduled to be com­pleted by November 2023. However, the Concessionaire faced problems in undertaking construction works af­ter Quaidabad near Samo, Laasi and Shafi Goth (Murad Memon and Gadap town) areas as the original alignment, as per RFP, was passing through thick settlements and most of the Goths falling within the right of way are regularized goths. In this regard, an elevated option has been under con­sideration for which various cost verification layers were introduced to discover a competitive price. After the approval of the PPP Policy Board and provision of required funding with the prompt allocation of the required funding, the project is expected to achieve its COD by June 2025 with the first segment likely to be operational in the next three months.