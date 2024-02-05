CM expresses satisfaction over successful rescue operations in rain, snow affected areas of Balochistan

QUETTA - Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Sun­day expressed satisfaction over the conduct of successful rescue opera­tions in the rain and snow-affected areas of the province. According to a press release issued by the Chief Min­ister’s Secretariat, Ali Mardan Domki has announced to award certificates of appreciation to all the officials who participated in the operation for the rescue of nine people including chil­dren, who were struck up in flood water in Kech district on the other day. He directed commissioners and deputy commissioners of the prov­ince to take precautionary measures in advance and prepare effective strategies to deal with any emergen­cy situation in view of the weather conditions. He appreciated the per­formance of the Pakistan Army, FC, Levies, Police, PDMA and district administrations over the immedi­ate rescue of people. He also lauded the services of the Pakistan Army for supporting the civil administration and PDMA in the successful rescue operations exercised in the flood-affected areas and expressed best wishes for Commander-XII Corps Lieutenant General Rahat Naseem Ahmad Khan and Inspector General FC Balochistan. The caretaker chief minister said that the Pakistan Army continued its welfare mission of serv­ing the people by taking full part in the rescue operations alongside the civil administration in this time of trouble. Ali Mardan Domki has direct­ed the Commissioners, Deputy Com­missioners and District Disaster Man­agement Authorities of the province to ensure safety measures by clearing the flood rails and rainwater channels in view of the weather conditions and full preparations should be made to deal with any unusual situation in coming days. “In that regard, strate­gies should be formulated according to the necessary information and up­dates of the situation by maintaining constant communication with the control room of PDMA established at the provincial level,” the press release issued by CM’s secretariat quoted Ali Mardan Domki as saying.