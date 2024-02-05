Monday, February 05, 2024
Colombo Port records over 27pc increase in transshipment volumes in Jan

Agencies
February 05, 2024
COLOMBO  -  Sri Lanka’s Colombo Port has achieved a 27.7 percent increase in transship­ment volumes in January compared to the same period in 2023, local media reported on Sunday quoting a senior official. The Colombo Port is receiving increased transshipment container volumes as major shipping lines are rerouting their ships following the re­cent attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, Chairman of Sri Lanka Port Authority (SLPA) Keith D Bernard said.

Transshipment traffic has increased by 89,778 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) to reach 236,571 at the Jaya Container Terminal, he said. There has also been a 13,437 TEU in­crease, leading to 141,971 TEUs at the South Asia Gateway Terminal (SAGT) and a 45,545 TEU increase to 306,664 TEUs at Colombo International Con­tainer Terminal (CICT), Bernard add­ed. The total volumes at the Colombo Port have reached 685,206 TEUs in January which is a 27.7-percent in­crease compared to last year, with about 203 vessels calling at the port, he said. Earlier, the SLPA said the Co­lombo Port is targeting around 7 mil­lion TEUs of containers in 2024.

Agencies

