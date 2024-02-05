Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad chairs meeting to review election arrangements

NAWABSHAH - Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider chaired a meeting to re­view and finalize arrangements made for upcoming general elections. Briefing the meeting DC Shaheed Benazirabad, DC Sanghar and DC Naushehro Feroze said that there are six seats of National and 13 seats of Provincial Assembly where general elections are scheduled on February 8, 2024. They said for the pur­pose 2291 polling stations are set up throughout the division out of which 770 polling station stations are declared very high sensitive, 822 sensitive while 699 polling stations are normal. Briefing said that at very high sensitive polling stations CCTV cameras are in­stalled. They said that in this regard Control Rooms are set up at district and tehsil level side by side with provision of necessary facilities, posting of polling staff and all required arrangements are finalized. XENs of HESCO and SEPCO informed the meeting that from February 7 to Feb 10, 2024 no load shed­ding would be observed. Officials of the Education Works Department said that all arrangements includ­ing maintenance of polling stations and other are final­ized while some remaining work would be completed by Feb 6, 2024. Addressing the meeting, the Commis­sioner expressed his satisfaction over the provision of facilities at polling stations adding that conducting free and transparent elections, provision of facilities to voters and polling staff is our national responsibil­ity. The Commissioner said that all arrangements are made to conduct free and transparent elections on the directions of the Election Commission of Pakistan. The Commissioner instructed all Deputy Commissioners to adopt measures regarding availability of facilities and security staff prior to the start of polling process at all polling stations. All the District Health Officers of the division were instructed to ensure the plan regarding availability of doctors, paramedical staff and ambu­lance in case of any unexpected emergency situation.