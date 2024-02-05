Monday, February 05, 2024
DC directs to clear snow in Galyat, Thandyani

APP
February 05, 2024
Regional, Quetta, Newspaper

ABBOTTABD   -  Dep­uty Commissioner Abbot­tabad/District Returning Officer, Khalid Iqbal Sun­day has issued directives to the relevant depart­ment regarding the con­tinuous maintenance of road in the snow hit areas to ensure smooth traf­fic flow during the elec­tion period. He expressed these views while chair­ing a meeting.

Deputy Commission­er emphasised the need for continuous mainte­nance of streets in Ab­bottabad city and polling stations in the adjoin­ing snow-covered areas of Galyat and Thandyani during the general elec­tions. He stressed the im­portance of taking con­crete measures for road maintenance consider­ing the weather condi­tions and also directed Galyat Development Au­thority, C&W, to ensure road clearance.

APP

