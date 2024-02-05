De-silting of 42 canals complete in South Punjab, says Chief Enginner

MULTAN - Chief Engineer Irrigation department Multan zone, Muhammad Ashraf Bhatti, said that the de-siltation of 42 canals has been completed in South Punjab in phase two. In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that under the directions of caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, 443 miles of canals have been cleaned and 87 percent work has been done so far. 1,34,000 square feet of de-silt have been taken out from the canals while the work on de-siltation of 17 canals was in progress which will be completed soon. He further said that the de-siltation work was being monitored through mobile App and the campaign was in progress in a well manner.

51 POWER PILFERERS NETTED ACROSS THE MEPCO REGION

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams have raided and caught 51 more power pilferers in a day during ongoing operation across the region on Sunday.

The taskforce teams have raided at various places and got registered 27 new cases against power pilferers and caught three more power pilferers with red handed.

Over Rs 2.7 million fine was im­posed on power pilferers. Rs 31.3 mil­lion was recovered from running and dead defaulters in a day.

The recovery from domestic, com­mercial, industrial and tubewell de­faulters was made during the ongoing operation.