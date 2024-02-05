Democracy at Crossroads

Abraham Lincoln famously described democracy as government of the people, by the people for the people. However, this definition is totally at odds with Pakistan’s warped, self-serving, manipulated, controlled, version of (non)democracy. It has always been more akin to government by, for and of the elites. It does not appear to follow any pristine, universal traditions; it is instead extremely malleable, changing character, form and intent in accordance with the specific political compulsions, democratic or otherwise, of the day!
Is Pakistan’s democracy stumbling on to yet another critical crossroads? Déjà vu?
Pakistan’s democracy suffers from manifold maladies. It has suffered the most at the hands of all national institutions which ought to have cherished and nourished it. Its major political parties are non-democratic entities themselves and thus cannot convincingly root for democracy in the country. They are outrageous fiefdoms and serfdoms run by autocratic, dictatorial, ruthless, dynastic families. They retain their unrelenting iron grip on all party/national affairs through a vile combination of nepotism, coercion and patronage.
The bulk of Pakistan’s largely uneducated population lives in rural areas. Since ages, an essentially tyrannical, coercive and feudal milieu has dictated its social and political imperatives. The feudals, in cahoots with a conniving local government bureaucracy, police and goons, assert a stifling, controlling influence on most management/governance matters of the local area. This leaves the common man at the whims and mercy of the feudal-political lord who generally dictates his electoral/voting preferences too. This ominously snuffs out his independence, freedoms of political thought, choice, association etc.
The political elites have not encouraged any political nurseries to sprout forth either. This has foreclosed all avenues for young, aspiring politicians to join their preferred political parties/leaders on a regular basis. No government-in-power, for example, has ever encouraged local governments at any stage. There has never been a genuine devolution of authority or financial responsibility down to the lowest rungs of local governments. There is thus no realistic likelihood of a young, ambitious politician climbing up through all tiers of local, district, provincial and national governments on account of his brilliance, qualifications, abilities, political acumen, hard work or service to the people. It will always be, if at all, at the whims and munificence of the local political lord. Period.
Furthermore, student unions seem to have vanished from Pakistan’s political spectrum, specifically from its colleges and universities. These were nurseries where educated youngsters could be introduced to the vagaries of politics and groomed to become qualified, motivated and dedicated, political leaders in their own right. However, the ruling elite, in its twisted wisdom, deemed it appropriate to discourage/cull this source of future political leaders too. The same applies to the nation’s labor unions too. There is a general dearth of vocal, effective, genuinely representative labor unions. They could become a major force in representing the working classes and creating yet another pole in our chaotic, squirming political environment. It could arguably work to somewhat diffuse and stabilize the constantly simmering political scenario. They too, however, have been exploited to the hilt and in the process run aground by the elitist politicians.
This brings us to the despicable albeit perpetual phenomenon of the Carpetbaggers aka Electables - the jokers in the pack. They are the true anti-thesis of democracy, propriety and honorable political conduct. Meek, spineless and easily manipulated they make and break governments without any pangs of conscience. This malaise will get further worsened by the addition of scores of “independents”, likely to get elected soon. Free of party discipline or legal restrictions they will ruthlessly leverage their unique positions and become the real arbiters of power in the new Parliament. This will generate its own dynamics, more mercenary than political, pushing Pakistan’s democracy further down the pit of ignominy and infamy. That will add another even sorrier chapter to Pakistan’s blatantly sordid, chequered political history. Conversely, if they stick together and emerge as a pressure group, they could yet contribute positively towards instituting democratic traditions and good governance.
Pakistan’s version of democracy thus lacks the principles, the institutions and the actual practice of universal democratic norms and traditions. It has literally been reduced to no more than a meaningless, repetitive, pedantic, robotic, electoral exercise of casting votes every few years. Ironically, even that has rarely had any bearing on the results of the elections and/or the coronation of the next set of elitist rulers - international observers notwithstanding! Pakistan’s democracy stutters at a very crucial crossroads today. It could have opted for a free, fair, transparent and all-inclusive election and positioned itself well for a bright, prosperous, democratic future. Simultaneously, it could have charted out a fresh democratic roadmap, a precedent for future generations to follow. Instead, it seems to have chosen to slide back into the same old, odious political environment epitomized by a stunning lack of genuine democracy, rampant corrupt practices, blatant nepotism and self-serving, obnoxious governance. A golden opportunity appears to have gone abegging!
The political elites have literally asphyxiated democracy in Pakistan. Progress can only come through change and it is the electorate alone who can manifest it. It must recognize the potentially disastrous effects of the current political conundrum and vote to rectify it. A new dawn could beckon, if voted for! Pakistan deserves unadulterated democracy. It must choose the correct direction from this crossroads. It must break free of the shackles, the suffocating stranglehold of the politicians and politics of yore and strike forth to realize its true potential. It must elect a new, fresh leadership which is in step with the ages and has the capacity and capability to lead it to genuine democracy, progress and prosperity. The time to do that is now!!
Imran Malik
The writer is a retired brigadier of the Pakistan Army. He can be reached at im.k846@gmail.com and tweets @K846Im.