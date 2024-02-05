Democracy at Crossroads

Abraham Lincoln famously de­scribed democracy as govern­ment of the people, by the people for the people. However, this definition is totally at odds with Pakistan’s warped, self-serving, manipu­lated, controlled, version of (non)democracy. It has al­ways been more akin to gov­ernment by, for and of the elites. It does not appear to follow any pristine, universal traditions; it is instead extreme­ly malleable, changing character, form and intent in accordance with the spe­cific political compulsions, democratic or otherwise, of the day!

Is Pakistan’s democracy stumbling on to yet another critical crossroads? Déjà vu?

Pakistan’s democracy suffers from manifold maladies. It has suffered the most at the hands of all national insti­tutions which ought to have cherished and nourished it. Its major political par­ties are non-democratic entities them­selves and thus cannot convincingly root for democracy in the country. They are outrageous fiefdoms and serfdoms run by autocratic, dictatorial, ruthless, dynastic families. They retain their un­relenting iron grip on all party/nation­al affairs through a vile combination of nepotism, coercion and patronage.

The bulk of Pakistan’s largely uned­ucated population lives in rural areas. Since ages, an essentially tyrannical, co­ercive and feudal milieu has dictated its social and political imperatives. The feudals, in cahoots with a conniving lo­cal government bureaucracy, police and goons, assert a stifling, controlling influ­ence on most management/governance matters of the local area. This leaves the common man at the whims and mercy of the feudal-political lord who gener­ally dictates his electoral/voting pref­erences too. This ominously snuffs out his independence, freedoms of political thought, choice, association etc.

The political elites have not encour­aged any political nurseries to sprout forth either. This has foreclosed all av­enues for young, aspiring politicians to join their preferred political parties/leaders on a regular basis. No govern­ment-in-power, for example, has ever encouraged local governments at any stage. There has never been a genuine devolution of authority or financial re­sponsibility down to the lowest rungs of local governments. There is thus no realistic likelihood of a young, am­bitious politician climbing up through all tiers of local, district, provincial and national governments on account of his brilliance, qualifications, abilities, po­litical acumen, hard work or service to the people. It will always be, if at all, at the whims and munificence of the local political lord. Period.

Furthermore, student unions seem to have vanished from Pakistan’s political spectrum, specifically from its colleg­es and universities. These were nurs­eries where educated youngsters could be introduced to the vagaries of poli­tics and groomed to become qualified, motivated and dedicated, political lead­ers in their own right. However, the rul­ing elite, in its twisted wisdom, deemed it appropriate to discourage/cull this source of future political leaders too. The same applies to the nation’s labor unions too. There is a general dearth of vocal, effective, genuinely representa­tive labor unions. They could become a major force in representing the work­ing classes and creating yet another pole in our chaotic, squirming political environment. It could arguably work to somewhat diffuse and stabilize the con­stantly simmering political scenario. They too, however, have been exploit­ed to the hilt and in the process run aground by the elitist politicians.

This brings us to the despicable al­beit perpetual phenomenon of the Car­petbaggers aka Electables - the jokers in the pack. They are the true anti-the­sis of democracy, propriety and honor­able political conduct. Meek, spineless and easily manipulated they make and break governments without any pangs of conscience. This malaise will get fur­ther worsened by the addition of scores of “independents”, likely to get elected soon. Free of party discipline or legal re­strictions they will ruthlessly leverage their unique positions and become the real arbiters of power in the new Par­liament. This will generate its own dy­namics, more mercenary than political, pushing Pakistan’s democracy further down the pit of ignominy and infa­my. That will add another even sorrier chapter to Pakistan’s blatantly sordid, chequered political history. Converse­ly, if they stick together and emerge as a pressure group, they could yet contrib­ute positively towards instituting dem­ocratic traditions and good governance.

Pakistan’s version of democracy thus lacks the principles, the institutions and the actual practice of universal demo­cratic norms and traditions. It has lit­erally been reduced to no more than a meaningless, repetitive, pedantic, ro­botic, electoral exercise of casting votes every few years. Ironically, even that has rarely had any bearing on the re­sults of the elections and/or the corona­tion of the next set of elitist rulers - in­ternational observers notwithstanding! Pakistan’s democracy stutters at a very crucial crossroads today. It could have opted for a free, fair, transparent and all-inclusive election and positioned itself well for a bright, prosperous, democrat­ic future. Simultaneously, it could have charted out a fresh democratic road­map, a precedent for future generations to follow. Instead, it seems to have cho­sen to slide back into the same old, odi­ous political environment epitomized by a stunning lack of genuine democ­racy, rampant corrupt practices, blatant nepotism and self-serving, obnoxious governance. A golden opportunity ap­pears to have gone abegging!

The political elites have literally as­phyxiated democracy in Pakistan. Prog­ress can only come through change and it is the electorate alone who can mani­fest it. It must recognize the potentially disastrous effects of the current political conundrum and vote to rectify it. A new dawn could beckon, if voted for! Paki­stan deserves unadulterated democra­cy. It must choose the correct direction from this crossroads. It must break free of the shackles, the suffocating stran­glehold of the politicians and politics of yore and strike forth to realize its true potential. It must elect a new, fresh lead­ership which is in step with the ages and has the capacity and capability to lead it to genuine democracy, progress and prosperity. The time to do that is now!!

Imran Malik

The writer is a retired brigadier of the Pakistan Army. He can be reached at im.k846@gmail.com and tweets @K846Im.