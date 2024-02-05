Democracy Unbound

In a landmark decision, a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court has emphasised that electoral laws must be interpreted in favour of en­franchisement, asserting the fundamental democratic principles of choice and representation. The recent verdict, particularly in the case of PTI candidate Tahir Said, underscores the court’s commitment to en­suring that citizens retain maximum choice in electing their leaders and that restrictions on electoral participation are carefully scrutinised.

The judgement, penned by Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, accentu­ates the need for clear, publicly known, and uniformly applied criteria in a well-functioning democracy. Justice Shah rightly pointed out that the qualifications and disqualifications outlined in Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution are designed to maintain the integrity and effective­ness of the political process. In a democratic society, where the collec­tive will of the nation is manifested through elections, it is imperative that criteria for candidacy are transparent and consistently applied, preventing arbitrary exclusions.

The ruling reinforces the principle that restrictions on the right to vote strike at the core of representative government. The controversy sur­rounding Tahir Said’s nomination papers brought to light a legal error by the Lahore High Court, emphasising the importance of a meticulous and constitutional approach to matters of acceptance or rejection of nomina­tion papers. Justice Shah rightly argued that being a “proclaimed offender” did not automatically disqualify an individual from contesting elections unless explicitly mentioned in the Constitution or the Elections Act.

The verdict aptly highlights that the right to vote freely for the candidate of one’s choice is the essence of a democratic society. Elections, as a mani­festation of the collective will of the people, rely on the diverse voices and choices of citizens. The courts, as guardians of democracy and fundamen­tal rights, play a pivotal role in upholding these principles. The emphasis on protecting citizens’ democratic rights to contest elections and vote free­ly resonates as a crucial safeguard for the essence of a democratic society.

The Supreme Court’s ruling in favour of enfranchisement and the careful interpretation of electoral laws stands as a testament to its commitment to upholding democratic principles. The decision not only rectifies a legal error but also reaffirms the centrality of the dem­ocratic process, ensuring that the rights of citizens to participate in elections remain inviolable. Such judicial interventions contribute sig­nificantly to the preservation of democratic values, fostering a society where the people’s voice and choices are paramount.