DPO directs to ensure peaceful conduct of polls

HARIPUR - District Police Officer (DPO) Haripur Muham­mad Omar Khan on Sun­day chaired a meeting to address the issues and ensure peaceful con­duct of general elections 2024.

Haripur police have prioritized the imple­mentation of the Elec­tion Commission’s code of conduct and standard operating procedures (SOPs) to guarantee the organization of the elec­toral process.

The meeting reviewed the security arrange­ments, encompassing the Election Security Plan and other pertinent issues.

DPO Haripur empha­sised that adherence to the Election Commis­sion’s guidelines and SOPs remains the prime focus of Haripur police, who are leaving no stone unturned in deploying available resources ef­fectively.

With the upcoming elections which will be held on February 8, vot­ers are assured of a se­cure environment to ex­ercise their franchise.

The police force will conduct regular patrols at all polling stations, monitoring CCTV cam­eras to uphold security standards.