ECP's stunning display of creativity: Sweeper, guard, cleaner made assistant presiding officers

In a stunning display of creativity, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has put a sweeper, security guard and an office cleaner of the Education Department in the roles of assistant presiding officer in Karachi, it is learned.

Details indicate that Muhammad Ashraf, a security guard, is set to dazzle as the assistant presiding officer at the polling station in Karachi’s Govt Degree Science and Commerce College.

Similarly, Pervaiz Masih, a college sweeper, will shine at the polling station in Karachi’s Govt Khursheed Girls College in the role of assistant presiding officer.

Likewise, Muhammad Habib, an office cleaner, will glare down on Karachi’s Govt Superior College, discharging duties as the assistant presiding officer.

Similarly, two laboratory assistants will be testing themselves in the roles of assistant presiding officers.