ECP successfully completes printing of 260 million ballot papers

The Election Commission of Pakistan has successfully completed printing of 260 million ballot papers for all constituencies in the country.

According to ECP spokesman, National Assembly ballots are identifiable by green paper, whereas Provincial Assembly ballots are printed on white paper.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan is set to conclude the ongoing distribution of 260 million ballot papers to the Returning Officers of 859 constituencies on Monday (today).

An ECP spokesperson said in a statement that the Commission had concluded the printing of ballot papers in three government printing presses.

Reprinting of ballot papers in particular controversial constituencies has been finalised, following the directives of the superior judiciary in specific court cases.

The commission’s spokesperson said despite all hurdles and limited time, the commission fulfilled its responsibility to print the papers.



