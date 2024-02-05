El Salvador votes with gang-busting Bukele miles ahead

SAN SALVADOR - Polls opened in El Salvador Sunday with victory in the bag for incumbent President Nayib Bukele thanks to his no-holds-barred war on gangs that has slashed homicide rates in a violence-weary nation. For the first time since civil war ended in 1992, the Central Ameri­can country will vote under a state of emergency imposed for 42-year-old Bukele’s gang crackdown.

Bukele, who polls as Latin America’s most popular leader, is also expected to expand his hold over the legislative assem­bly in Sunday’s vote. His govern­ment has rounded up more than 75,000 gangsters -- real and sus­pected -- since a state of emer­gency came into effect in March 2022. Thousands are held in a brand-new prison -- plugged as the largest in the Americas -- which the president built in a matter of months. And last year, the country that was once one of the most dangerous in the world saw the murder rate plummet to its lowest level in three decades -- far below the world average. As a result, Bukele enjoys ap­proval ratings hovering around 90 percent despite concerns about rights violations, creep­ing authoritarianism and grum­blings about the economy.

“He has been effective. He cleaned up all those places (of gangs) where nobody thought it could be done,” retired ar­chitect Claudia Del Velasco, 72, told AFP in the capital San Sal­vador, “excited” about casting her vote. “One feels safe now to visit places you haven’t seen for years. Even to discover” new ones, she added, though the economy “can improve.” El Salvador’s fearsome gangs took some 120,000 civilian lives in three decades, according to the government. With little need to campaign for himself, Bukele has instead focused on beating the drum for his party, Nue­vas Ideas, which now holds 56 seats in the 84-member legisla­tive assembly.