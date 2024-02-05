Election campaign for general elections 2024 in full swing in Rawalpindi division

RAWALPINDI - The election campaign is in full swing in Rawalpindi division, five districts, Rawalpindi, Mur­ree, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal for upcoming general elections scheduled to be held on Febru­ary 8, while the political parties and the independent candidates are struggling, eying their share in the future power arrange­ments that would emerge after Feb 8 elections.

934 candidates of different po­litical parties and independent contenders are in the run and all the candidates have also started popping up hangers and posters with their election symbols in all streets and roads of the division.

In the upcoming general elec­tions, a total of 934 candidates are contesting for 13 National Assembly and 26 Punjab Assem­bly seats of the division. Approxi­mately 729,617 voters will use their right to franchise in electing 93 representatives for both na­tional and provincial assemblies. Several prominent political fig­ures, including Speaker National Assembly and former Prime Min­ister, Raja Pervez Ashraf, former Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, Sheikh Aftab Ahmed, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Sheikh Ra­sheed Ahmed, and Hanif Abbasi, are among the seasoned politi­cians contesting for seats in the assemblies.

A total of 284 candidates from various political parties, includ­ing independents, are contesting for the 13 seats in the National Assembly. Meanwhile, for the 26 Constituencies of the Punjab Assembly, 650 candidates are competing to represent these constituents in the assembly.

The corner meetings, hoard­ings, banners and door-to-door visits are the traditional ways for convincing the citizens before elections and all these activi­ties have gained momentum in Rawalpindi division before the general elections. Over 3.6 million registered voters would use their right to franchise on February 8, for 7 National Assembly (NA) and 14 Provincial Assembly (PA) seats of Rawalpindi district in the up­coming general elections.

The District Election Commis­sion, District Returning Officer, and Returning Officers are is­suing the final polling schemes to the candidates. Over 2,671 Presiding Officers and 13,872 Assistant Presiding Officers will perform their duties, while 6,936 polling officers and 2,671 offi­cials will assist them.

The candidates and their sup­porters are visiting their respec­tive areas to meet the residents. Besides, election offices have also been opened in every mohallah and residential colony. As the fi­nal countdown begins for forth­coming general polls, the prepa­rations have gained momentum across Rawalpindi division like other parts of the country where most of the National and provin­cial assembly candidates have in­tensified their campaigns.

In various localities corner meetings, political camps and ral­lies have become a routine matter. Portraits and stickers of different political leaders including Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif, Benazir Bhutto, Sheikh Rashid, Hanif Ab­basi and others could easily be noticed on rickshaws, wagons, Suzuki pickups, cars, walls and private buses, said a citizen of Murree Road, Rawalpindi, Usman.

The enthusiasm of the candi­dates and their supporters has reached the peak, said another citizen, Younas. The election cam­paign is gaining momentum with every passing day as banners and posters of political parties can be seen everywhere, besides on traf­fic signboards on the roads, said a motorist, Sajid. The printing and selling of election-related items, has also picked up, with whole­salers and vendors concerned over the high demand of sales.

“Many candidates are also turn­ing to social media to run their election campaign which also cuts demand for the offset print­ing material,” said a social media user. The business activities re­lating to the printing of election material have witnessed a boom ahead of the general elections, claimed a printing press worker.

The printing press owners said that they had already got a lot of orders from the supporters of election candidates and workers of various political parties. The voters and supporters of vari­ous candidates also started dis­playing e-posters in front of the election offices of the candidates and on rear windscreens of mo­tor vehicles to support the candi­dates, said a political leader. The City Police Officer (CPO), Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani while chairing a meeting at Police Lines Headquarters reviewed the se­curity arrangements for the up­coming general elections.

SSP Investigation Zunaira Az­far, Divisional SPs, SP Headquar­ters, Senior Traffic Officer, SD­POs, SHOs, and other concerned officers attended the meeting.

The CPO reviewed the secu­rity arrangements and said that all available resources should be used to maintain law and order in the Rawalpindi district.

He said that foolproof security arrangements would be for the safe transportation of the elec­tion material and directed the officers to finalize effective se­curity at RO (Returning Officer) offices and polling stations. A coordinated strategy for main­taining law and order in the city was discussed. The CPO stressed the importance of upholding law and order as a national duty, warning that negligence in du­ties would not be tolerated.

He said that the Election Com­mission’s code of conduct would be implemented at all costs.