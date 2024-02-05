Monday, February 05, 2024
Election campaign in full swing

Agencies
February 05, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SARGODHA  -   The election campaign for the general elections is in full swing across Sar­godha district. National and provincial assem­blies candidates are hold­ing meetings and going door-to-door for election­eering in their constitu­encies. The enthusiasm of candidates and their supporters has reached peak. Streets, bazaars and buildings have been decorated with stickers, banners and posters of candidates. PML-N, PPP and Jamaat-e-Islami sup­porters seem more active compared to other politi­cal parties in the constit­uencies of the district.

