Election campaign in full swing

SARGODHA - The election campaign for the general elections is in full swing across Sar­godha district. National and provincial assem­blies candidates are hold­ing meetings and going door-to-door for election­eering in their constitu­encies. The enthusiasm of candidates and their supporters has reached peak. Streets, bazaars and buildings have been decorated with stickers, banners and posters of candidates. PML-N, PPP and Jamaat-e-Islami sup­porters seem more active compared to other politi­cal parties in the constit­uencies of the district.