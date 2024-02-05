Electioneering in full swing across country

Electioneering is in full swing across the country ahead of the general elections on Thursday.

The political parties are holding public gatherings and their candidates are also engaged in corner meetings to win support of the voters.

The elections will be held on two hundred and sixty six general seats of National Assembly and five hundred and ninety three general seats of four provincial assemblies.

A total of 5121 candidates are in the race for the National Assembly seats. These include 4807 male, 312 female and two transgenders.

For the four provincial assemblies, 12695 candidates are in the field including 12123 male, 570 women and two transgenders.

There are a total of 128,585,760 registered voters in the country.

Punjab has the most number of 73,207,896 registered voters followed by Sindh with 26,994,769, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 21,928,119, Balochistan with 5,371,947 and Federal Capital Islamabad 1,083,029.