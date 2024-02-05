Electoral Equality

In a bold move for gender inclusivity in Pakistan’s political sphere, the Aurat Foundation has recently filed a complaint with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), urging le­gal action against political parties violating the clause mandat­ing the fielding of at least 5% women candidates on general seats. This call for accountability is not merely a procedural matter; it is a pivotal step towards fostering genuine gender representation and inclusivity within the country’s political landscape.

The identified political parties, including PPPP, JI, ANP, TLP, JUI-F, BNP, PML-N, and MQM, have come under scrutiny for not meeting the mandated requirement. The significance of holding these par­ties accountable lies in reinforcing the democratic principles of in­clusivity and ensuring the enforcement of gender-related electoral regulations. Failure to comply with Section 206 of the Elections Act 2017, which mandates the allocation of at least 5% general seat tickets to women in each assembly, should not be taken lightly.

The response from PPP, particularly from leader Farhatullah Babar, claiming the party’s consistent adherence to the stipulation and advocating for a debate on allocating winnable seats to wom­en, highlights the nuanced challenges of achieving true representa­tion. Babar contends that PPP has historically fielded women can­didates on seats where they can independently secure victories, emphasising the party’s commitment to gender inclusion.

Multiple political parties, as revealed in the analysis by the Au­rat Foundation, have failed to meet the 5% requirement in var­ious assemblies. The findings expose a concerning pattern of non-compliance across the country, from the National Assembly to provincial assemblies. The severity of the situation is empha­sised by Section 217 of the Elections Act 2017, which stipulates that parties violating these provisions risk losing their election symbols and the ability to contest elections.

The intervention of the ECP is imperative in upholding demo­cratic principles and ensuring compliance with electoral regu­lations. As we approach the elections, the ECP must take swift and decisive action against parties found in violation, sending a strong message that gender inclusivity is non-negotiable in the democratic process. The low ceiling of 5% is already a modest requirement, and any disregard for this provision denies half the population their fundamental rights.