Family politics to end on Feb 8: Humayun Akhtar

Web Desk
8:51 PM | February 05, 2024
Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) senior vice president Humayun Akhtar Khan said that family politics would end on election day, Feb 8.

The IPP leader participated in various corner meetings in Chak No 405 GB, Chak No 395 GB during the election campaign in NA-97.


Humayun Akhtar Khan highlighted the party manifesto and said that there would be a change in the constituency on Feb 8. "Family politics will end, the rest of my politics is for this constituency," he said. He said that he came there to serve the people.

He urged the voters to stamp the "eagle" (party symbol) on Feb 8 for the future of your children. 

