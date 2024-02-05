FIFA World Cup 2026 complete schedule unveiled

The years-long wait finally comes to an end as Fédération Internationale de Football Association FIFA unveiled the complete schedule of the biggest-ever men’s World Cup to be held in 2026.

The leading sports event will be held in Canada, Mexico and US. 48 teams will be in action in 108 matches across dozens of cities. Fifa World Cup 2026 will start on June 11, 2026, in Mexico City.

Atlanta

Eight games will be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in five group stage matches, a game in the round of 32, round of 16 and one semifinal game.

Boston

Massachusetts capital will saw five group stage games at Gillette Stadium.

Dallas

5 group stage games, two in the round of 32, one in the round of 16 inlcuidng semifinal game will be held at AT&T Stadium.

Guadalajara

Guadalajara will saw four games at Estadio Akron in the group stage

Houston

Texas metropolis Houstin will host five group stage games, then a round of 32 and a round of 16th game.

Kansas City

Six games will be held in Kansas City. Four group stage game, one match in the round of 32 and one quarterfinal match.

Los Angeles

The sprawling Southern California city will hosts stage opener, including four more group stage games, two games in the round of 32 and quarterfinal game.

Mexico City

Three group stage matches, one in the round of 32 and one in the round of 16 will be held at Estadio Azteca.

Miami

32 games, Four group stage, a quarterfinal game, and third-place match.

Monterrey

Four matches including 3 group stage matches and round of 32 match.

New York

A total of eight games will be held in NYC including final at Metlife Stadium, Five group stage games, one in the round of 32 and one in the round of 16.

Philadelphia

Pennsylvania’s largest city will host five group stage games and one round of 16 game.

San Francisco

People in SF will see Fifa opener, and five group stage games other than a match in round of 32.

Seattle

Six games in total, inclding four group stage games, a round of 32 match, and a round of 16 game.

Toronto

The leading Canadian city Torontoi will host opener, four more group stage games and one match in the round of 32.

Vancouver

Canada’s most diverse city Vancouver will host five group stage games, a round of 32 game and a round of 16 games.