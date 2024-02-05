Football fans unhappy after Inter Miami's Lionel Messi remains on bench during Hong Kong friendly

Football fans were angry after Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi failed to play during Sunday's Hong Kong friendly for an injury.

Hong Kong's sports minister told the press on Monday that the organizers Tatler Asia previously "reaffirmed that Messi was going to play in the second half."

"When the second half began without Messi, we immediately followed up with the organiser Tatler Asia, requesting them to liaise with Inter Miami to arrange Messi to play as soon as possible, but was later informed by Tatler Asia that Messi could not play due to injury," Kevin Yeung said.

The fans at the stadium were disappointed and angry as Argentina's FIFA World Cup-winning forward was absent. In addition to Messi, Inter Miami's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez did not play against Hong Kong XI.

Inter Miami won the friendly 4-1 at the Hong Kong Stadium. Fans were angry to boo Inter Miami, who were without Messi on the pitch.

Yeung said the Hong Kong government requested Messi to play for 10 minutes before the match ended, but the organizing firm confirmed that the 36-year-old could not play.

"Regarding Messi not playing the match today, the Government, as well as all football fans, are extremely disappointed about the organiser’s arrangement. The organiser owes all football fans an explanation," the Hong Kong government said in a statement on Sunday.

Last week, Inter Miami were on a pre-season tour in Saudi Arabia as Messi played a few minutes in his team's last match against Al-Nassr.

Al-Nassr without Cristiano Ronaldo hammered Messi's Inter Miami 6-0 in a Riyadh Season Cup friendly on Feb. 1.

Inter Miami head coach Gerardo Martino said in a post-match conference that Messi and Suarez did not play as "a decision was taken together with the medical team."

Messi is reportedly battling a hamstring problem.

"We were running the risk of aggravating their injuries. And that's why they couldn't be part of the match," Martino said, adding that they apologize to the fans in Hong Kong.

Inter Miami will travel to Japan for their next fixture on their international tour. They will next face Vissel Kobe on Wednesday in Tokyo.

The new MLS (Major League Soccer) season in the US and Canada, which Inter Miami will play, has been scheduled to start on Feb. 21.