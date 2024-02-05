Fraudulent Educational Counselling

The surge in gullible students falling victim to deceptive ed­ucational counsellors has become a concerning trend in recent years. These purported advisors lure students with false assurances of securing admissions into presti­gious international colleges, ob­taining financial aid, and ensuring a smooth visa application process. However, the reality often paints a grim picture, with many students falling prey to deceitful con artists.

The lack of stringent laws and oversight in the counselling sec­tor stands as a primary catalyst behind this escalating issue. The absence of a standardized ac­creditation framework for ed­ucational advisors provides an opportunity for unscrupulous in­dividuals to exploit students nav­igating the complex process of studying abroad for the first time.

These fraudulent practices en­compass falsified affiliations with reputable organisations, exorbi­tant fees for subpar services, and misleading information regard­ing visa applications. Consequent­ly, students not only face financial depletion but also endure shat­tered dreams and compromised futures. The emotional toll on these young minds and their fami­lies cannot be overstated.

To combat this pervasive prob­lem, the government must cham­pion an accountable and transpar­ent counselling system, fostering a safer environment for aspiring students seeking educational op­portunities abroad. By doing so, countless students who have suf­fered at the hands of deceptive tactics can be safeguarded, paving the way for a brighter and more secure future in pursuit of their academic aspirations.

ABDUL BASIT,

Lahore.