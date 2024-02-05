Fraudulent Educational Counselling

The surge in gullible students falling victim to deceptive educational counsellors has become a concerning trend in recent years. These purported advisors lure students with false assurances of securing admissions into prestigious international colleges, obtaining financial aid, and ensuring a smooth visa application process. However, the reality often paints a grim picture, with many students falling prey to deceitful con artists.
The lack of stringent laws and oversight in the counselling sector stands as a primary catalyst behind this escalating issue. The absence of a standardized accreditation framework for educational advisors provides an opportunity for unscrupulous individuals to exploit students navigating the complex process of studying abroad for the first time.
These fraudulent practices encompass falsified affiliations with reputable organisations, exorbitant fees for subpar services, and misleading information regarding visa applications. Consequently, students not only face financial depletion but also endure shattered dreams and compromised futures. The emotional toll on these young minds and their families cannot be overstated.
To combat this pervasive problem, the government must champion an accountable and transparent counselling system, fostering a safer environment for aspiring students seeking educational opportunities abroad. By doing so, countless students who have suffered at the hands of deceptive tactics can be safeguarded, paving the way for a brighter and more secure future in pursuit of their academic aspirations.
ABDUL BASIT,
Lahore.