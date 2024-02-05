Gemstones is a valuable sector, need development through comprehensive planning and policy: Governor

PESHAWAR - With the development of natural resources like minerals, tourism, gemstones, the province can be taken out of the backwardness and made a major contributor to the country’s economy, Gov­ernor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali said during his visit to All Pakistan Commercial Ex­porters Association (APCEA) in the city of Namak Mandi.

The Governor, during his visit met with the business commu­nity dealing in precious stones, representatives of APSIA, the people of the area and urged upon of making a comprehensive planning and police for this valu­able sector development that could play a key role in Pakistan economy in general and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in particular.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa Haji Ghulam Ali said that eco­nomic stability can be brought only by the provision of facili­ties to all the business commu­nity of the province, including those associated with the gem­stone sector, and the promotion of business and industry in the province. Significant develop­ment can be made possible in this sector, he added. He said, in this context, the business community associated with the Gemstones sector should get the support of students who have graduated from universities who are familiar with modern tech­nology, so that the youth can get employment with the precious stones of the province.

Exports can be increased along with introducing tourism at the global level, the Governor said, during his visit to the office of All Pakistan Commercial Exporters Association (APCEA) located in Namak Mandi, a congested area of inner city Peshawar.

During the meeting with the representatives and officials of the present association, on this occasion, former caretaker pro­vincial ministers Fazal Elahi, Adnan Jalil, Chairman of APSEA Syed Minhajuddin Bacha, Patron General Haji Mamour Khan, for­mer coordinator of FPCCI Sartaj Ahmed were also present. For­mer Chairman Malik Naveed, Farooq Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Dr. Madiha, Sara Tafsheen and others were also there and wel­comed the Governor.