Gemstones sector needs development through planning: KP Governor

PESHAWAR - With the de­velopment of natural resources like minerals, tourism, gemstones, the province can be taken out of the backwardness and made a ma­jor contributor to the country’s economy, Governor Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali said during his visit to All Pakistan Commercial Exporters Associa­tion (APCEA) in the city of Namak Mandi.

The Governor, during his visit met with the business community dealing in precious stones, repre­sentatives of APSIA, the people of the area and urged upon of mak­ing a comprehensive planning and policy for this valuable sector de­velopment that could play a key role in Pakistan economy in gen­eral and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in particular.

Haji Ghulam Ali said that eco­nomic stability can be brought only by the provision of facilities to all the business community of the province, including those as­sociated with the gemstone sector, and the promotion of business and industry in the province.

Significant development can be made possible in this sector, he added. He said, in this context, the business community associated with the Gemstones sector should get the support of students who have graduated from universi­ties who are familiar with modern technology, so that the youth can get employment with the precious stones of the province.

Exports can be increased along with introducing tourism at the global level, the Governor said, during his visit to the office of All Pakistan Commercial Exporters Association (APCEA) located in Namak Mandi, a congested area of inner city Peshawar.

On reaching the APCEA office, the Governor was warmly wel­comed and garlanded. Present­ing the SPAS letter containing the problems and difficulties faced by the related persons and the sug­gestions and demands for the de­velopment of the said sector, he said that the gem stones sector should be given the status of an in­dustry and Geology Centre should be established in the universities. There was also a demand to make stones duty-free along with the elimination of difficulties.

On this occasion, Governor Haji Ghulam Ali said that his desire and effort is to end the problems of all the business communities of the province. Gemstones sector is a very valuable sector of this prov­ince, using natural resources in­cluding minerals, tourism, and gemstones.

He said that the integrated tribal districts including Swat, Kohistan have a great potential for precious stones, coal, copper, marble and other minerals.

For the development of the gem­stone sector, the use of modern technology is very necessary to compete in the global market, he said, adding, the development of the gemstone sector can be made possible with the best planning and policy, to take advantage of the potential of precious stones in the province.

The governor said that he will issue instructions to the universi­ties to sign a MoU agreement with APCEA for the development of the gemstones department. He said that the Pak-Afghan Internation­al Expo will be organised in April.

They will make Peshawar a gem export city together with the busi­ness community, he said that all relevant institutions including the provincial and federal government have patronised the business com­munity and will continue to do so in the future.